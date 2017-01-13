A grandmother, a mother and a 3-year-old boy were mauled by a pit bull Friday morning before officers arrived and killed the dog in Warren.

The attack happened at about 11 a.m. in the 21000 block of Louge Avenue.

According to Warren police, the family's dog attacked the 3-year-old boy and caused serious facial injuries.

The 47-year-old grandmother tried to take the pit bull off the boy and the dog attacked her, biting her arms. The child's mother stepped in and she was bit in the arm.

The dog continued to act aggressively towards officers and the pit bull was shot and killed.

All three victims were taken to Beaumont hospital in Royal Oak.

Neighbors said the family moved in about a month ago.