more than 300 inches of snow for the season.

Impressive looking map of the current snow depth in the Sierra as analyzed by NOAA. pic.twitter.com/TcpeeCYX41



— Chris Dolce (@chrisdolcewx) January 10, 2017

Snowfall has been prolific so far this month in the Sierra Nevada, which straddles the border between California and Nevada.Alpine Meadows, Mammoth Mountain, Mount Rose and Squaw Valley are among the locations that have seasonal snowfall totals that have topped the 200-inch benchmark through Jan. 9, according to data on each of the ski resort websites.The Sierra Nevada and the Cascades to their north have reputations for epic snowfall totals during the winter because of the Pacific storm systems that ram their moisture into the western facing slopes of those mountain chains during the wet season. Huge amounts can fall in a short amount of time when persistent wet weather patterns set up like they have so far this month.In the three days through Jan. 9, Mammoth Mountain received 58 to 101 inches depending on elevation, according to the ski resort's website. Squaw Valley says it received 94 inches in the seven days through Jan. 9. The totals will continue to grow through Thursday as more moisture pipes through the region.Squaw Valley and Alpine Meadows have already reached or exceeded their totals for the entire drought-plagued winter of 2014-2015. Last season things rebounded in the Sierra, and those resorts saw more than 400 inches from November into May.How much snow can fall in a given season? Mammoth Mountain saw 668.5 inches of snow in the 2010-11 season , and Squaw Valley picked up just over 800 inches during that same snow season.The greatest seasonal snowfall total in the U.S. was recorded in the Washington Cascades at Mount Baker. A total of 1,140 inches, or 95 feet, of snow fell there during the 1998-99 snow season.