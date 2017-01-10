© REUTERS/ Andrew Kelly



Certain members of the UN Security Council are still fomenting the conflict in Syria and are seeking to remove President Bashar Assad's government rather than ending the war, Russian Envoy to the United Nations Vitaly Churkin said Tuesday.Churkin told the Izvestia newspaper.These diplomats seldom come up with constructive proposals and have been "demonizing" Syrian authorities as well as Russia, he added, noting that despite the difficulties, positive solutions began to emerge in late 2016.The fact that the Security Council was able to adopt the resolutions indicates that members can reach compromises on complex problems when paying heed to each other's' interests and rejecting one-sided agendas, Churkin stressed.A day earlier, a nationwide ceasefire between Syrian government troops and several opposition factions came into force. Russia and Turkey serve as guarantors of the deal that paves the way for negotiations between the warring parties.The council's resolution 2328 was adopted earlier that month and demands immediate and unhindered access to Aleppo for UN observers to monitor civilian evacuations from the war-torn city. Aleppo has since been fully liberated from terrorists by government forces and civilians have begun to return to their homes.