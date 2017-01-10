Staat van Beleg

726 human rights violations

186 reports/analyses

2016 In Numbers

7000 violations

about 18 abuses every single day!

150 Palestinians have been killed last year

© Statt Van Beleg

In the month of December 2016could list(and). The highest number we could document so far since the start of Staat van Beleg in July 2015.We will show you the numbers through some graphics below.We would like to thank you all for taking notice and for following us. We wish you a happy 2017 and let's hope this year will bring the Palestinian people closer to a solution for the cruel and ongoing Israeli occupation.By spreading awareness, documenting violations and by sharing news we can give the Palestinian people our support.