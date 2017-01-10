Fire in the Sky
'Very quickly, very nearby': Jumbo asteroid has close shave with Earth
RT
Tue, 10 Jan 2017 14:03 UTC
According to the Slooh Observatory, the space rock, dubbed 2017 AG13, was moving at about 10 miles per second, making it hard to spot with a telescope.
"This is moving very quickly, very nearby to us," Eric Edelman, an astronomer with Slooh, said during a live broadcast of the surprise flyby at 7:47am ET on January 9.
The near-Earth object, or NEO, has "a particularly elliptical orbit," he noted, adding that "it actually crosses the orbits of two planets, Venus and Earth."
The asteroid was initially spotted by the University of Arizona's Catalina Sky Survey as recently as Saturday.
If a "good size chunk of it made it through Earth's upper atmosphere near a populated area, there might have been damage like we saw in 2013," technology website CNET reported.
Earth appears to be utterly defenseless in the face of comets and asteroids that bring little warning, a NASA scientist warned in December. The researcher believes building an interceptor rocket and an observer spacecraft could avert catastrophe.
"The biggest problem, basically, is there's not a hell of a lot we can do about it at the moment," Dr. Joseph Nuth, a researcher with NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center, said at the fall meeting of the American Geophysical Union (AGU) in San Francisco, as quoted by the Guardian.
In February 2013, Russia's southern Urals Region was rocked by a meteorite explosion in the stratosphere. NASA said the shockwave force was equivalent to a 500-kiloton explosion. The 20-meter-wide (65 feet) meteor exploded over the town of Chelyabinsk. As windowpanes shattered throughout the city, around 1,500 people were injured, but luckily no one was killed. The impact wave damaged a number of buildings, blowing out thousands of windows amid the extremely cold weather.
The US space agency has spotted over 90 percent of near-Earth objects that are larger than a kilometer. This is thought to be the required size for causing devastation on Earth.
As of January, a total of 15,451 Near-Earth Objects have been discovered, according to NASA. An estimated 875 of these NEOs are asteroids with a diameter of approximately one kilometer or larger. Around 1,766 of these NEOs have been classified as Potentially Hazardous Asteroids (PHAs).
Quote of the Day
What we think, or what we know, or what we believe is, in the end, of little consequence. The only consequence is what we do.
Recent Comments
no gulf stream, no warm winters. and we can all thank british petroleum and donald rumsfeld. i wonder if that is why he has been so quiet. or did...
How soon do we hear about Monsanto trying to destroy theses researchers. Will they join the long list of dead researchers?
that wouldn't be because rahm let his dogs loose. this pos needs to return to his people in israel. there is no place for his kind in america. not...
look what our government has been padding pedophiles and snuff film makers with. jobs with access to children. there is no penalty large enough....
filthy display of american entitlement. by people who do not even serve our nation. actors and actresses. only the devil wears prada. "of, i'm...
That's pretty damn close!
who comes up with the size comparisons though?
" roughly the size of 10 jumbo African elephants" Really?