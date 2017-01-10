© Nikolay Doychinov / AFP
A man walks in a suburb of Sofia after heavy snowfall on January 7, 2017.
Europe engulfed in blizzards and record breaking snows down to the beaches of southern Italy and Greece.

Coldest Orthodox Christian Christmas Eve in 120 years, Bosporus Straight closed due to sea ice and high winds, Istanbul slammed with 2+ feet of snow.

Eastern Europe's roads impassable and the Danube River freezes over.


