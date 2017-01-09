An Australian man has reportedly been injured in a suspected shark attack while he was surfing at Balian Beach, Bali.

Local newspaper Tribun Bali is reporting that Daniel Qeran, 48, was out surfing when he was allegedly attacked by a shark at 7:30 am on Monday morning.

Qeran has reportedly suffered wounds on his right big toe from the suspected shark attack.

"It's alleged that the victim is suffering from a shark bite. The victim has been taken to BIMC Hospital in Badung," Tabanan Police spokesman Assistant Commissioner Putu Oka Suyasa told Tribun Bali.

Balian, a popular surfing spot, is in Bali's Tabanan regency and was the same site where an American surfer was attacked in April 2016.

I Made Edi Sumardika, an apparent witness of the incident, told Tribun Bali that there were about 10 foreigners out surfing at Balian, when all of a sudden they started rushing towards the beach.

One of the surfers who came out of the water was bleeding from the toe, Sumardika said.

At the request of the victim, the surfer was rushed to BIMC, according to Tribun's report.