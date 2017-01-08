© Ahmed Saad / Reuters
A police tape cordons the site of a suicide bomb blast in Baghdad
At least 12 people have been killed and 50 wounded in a blast in eastern Baghdad, after a car bomb went off, police and doctors say, according to Reuters.

The Sunday attack took place at a vegetable market in Jamila, a mainly Shiite district of eastern Baghdad.

There is no claim of responsibility yet, but the explosion comes less than a week after a similar blast killed 36 people and wounded 52 in the Sadr City area of the Iraqi capital. Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS/ISIL) took credit then, saying they targeted Shia Muslims.

There has been a series of attacks in just over a week, claiming dozens of lives. IS has claimed responsibility for several of them. Meanwhile, the terrorist group is trying to repel a US-backed offensive in Mosul, Iraq, after suffering major losses in Syria.