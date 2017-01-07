Puppet Masters
Spiritcooking? Mainstream media reports elites can ingest the blood of children to prevent aging — Seriously
The Free Thought Project
Sat, 07 Jan 2017 20:44 UTC
It was suggested in the report that aging elites are using the blood of young people as a type of youth serum.
A similar claim was made by journalist Jeff Bercovici last year, after he conducted several interviews with Silicon Valley aristocrats including Peter Thiel, and learned about a transfusion procedure called "parabiosis," where the blood of young people is used to prevent aging.
"There are widespread rumors in Silicon Valley, where life-extension science is a popular obsession, that various wealthy individuals from the tech world have already begun practicing parabiosis, spending tens of thousands of dollars for the procedures and young-person-blood, and repeating the exercise several times a year," Bercovici reported.
In his article, Bercovici also expressed concerns about a developing black market for young people's blood.
I know it sounds too outrageous to be true, but these horrific practices have been commonplace among aristocrats in various different cultures throughout history. In most modern cultures, mass murder and human sacrifice still takes place out in the open under the cover of warfare, while many argue that cannibalism also still takes place but behind closed doors.
It is only in the past few hundred years that the practice of cannibalism among royals has not been publicized. In Europe, around the time of the American Revolution "corpse medicine" was very popular among the ruling class, Charles II even brewed his own.
Dr Richard Sugg of Durham University has conducted extensive research into the practice of corpse medicine among the royalty.
"The human body has been widely used as a therapeutic agent with the most popular treatments involving flesh, bone or blood. Cannibalism was found not only in the New World, as often believed, but also in Europe," Sugg said.
"One thing we are rarely taught at school yet is evidenced in literary and historic texts of the time is this: James I refused corpse medicine; Charles II made his own corpse medicine; and Charles I was made into corpse medicine. Along with Charles II, eminent users or prescribers included Francis I, Elizabeth I's surgeon John Banister, Elizabeth Grey, Countess of Kent, Robert Boyle, Thomas Willis, William III, and Queen Mary," he added.
If this wasn't strange enough, the current royal family of England are direct descendants of Prince Vlad III Dracula of Wallachia (modern Romania). This was the sick and depraved ruler, Vlad the Impaler, who was known as a butcher and who eventually became the inspiration for the most famous vampire stories in history.
Of course, the recent reports do not point to any specific person or provide any evidence of people who are drinking blood to prevent aging. However, the science is now there and there is a historical precedent for aristocrats being involved in these types of activities.
