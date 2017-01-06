A sickening new "comedy" show on FOX features a 6-year-old boy wearing a bondage gag.

The boy, who is apparently transgendered, is seen wearing the gag after burning his tongue licking a hot grill at a Benihana style restaurant in exchange for $1,000 from his older teenage brother.

The FOX show is named "The Mick" and it aired on January 1st, 2017. It was created by Dave Chernin and John Chernin, both sons of top Hollywood executive Peter Chernin.

Other scenes show the boy dressing like a girl and commenting how the dress he's wearing "kind of breezes on my vagina."

Another scene shows the boy celebrate after a man's eye is impaled in front of him by a woman's high-heeled shoe. As blood is shooting on the boy's face and clothes, he exclaims, "cool!"

[UPDATE: Since going viral after this article was linked to on the front page of Drudge, the trailer was removed without explanation. Nonetheless, this is the internet, so I replaced it with another copy. Here's another mirror.]

Another forced scene highlighted by Newsbusters shows one of the characters awkwardly praising Planned Parenthood, plugging how they provide "health care to over three million women in this country."

While Sam Hyde's show was canceled from Adult Swim for jokes vaguely referencing the alt-right, utter filth like this is aired during prime time on FOX.