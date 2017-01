© AP/Adam Schreck



Nakhon Si Thammarat recorded more than 300 mm in one day.

More rain expected

"The strong northeast monsoon still prevails over the Gulf of Thailand and the South, and the active low pressure over the lower Andaman Sea. Persistent rains are forecast with torrential rain for following provinces: Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si, Thammarat, Phatthalung, Ranong and Phangnga. People should beware of the severe weather conditions and possible flash flood. Keep following closely the weather forecast update.



"Rainfall in the southern in province of Songkhla, Pattani, Yala and Narathiwat began to decline in the overall situation in the South, rain will fall on January 8, 2017."

- have been falling since around 31 December, 2016.Thailand's The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) is preparing to provide assistance to the thousands of victims currently affected by flooding in the southern provinces.Flooding has been affecting parts of the south since 01 January, 2017 after a period of heavy rain which has also affected parts of north east Malaysia where aDDPM Deputy Director-General Korpchai Boonorana said that,of Nakhon Si Thammarat, Trang, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala, Narathiwat and Surat Thani.Officials have been monitoring the situation and providing disaster relief as needed. Local residents have been advised to closely follow any official announcements or instructions from the government.Earlier today Prime Minister Gen Pratyut Chan-o-cha visited Narathiwat province to observe the flood situation in the area.Further heavy rain is expected in southern Thailand until at least 08 January, 2017, according to forecasts by Thai Meteorological Department (TMD). In their latest recent weather warning of 06 January, TMD said: