Most of the flights were cancelled at Srinagar International Airport due to poor visibility. The snowfall also hit operations on the runway, an airport official said.
Jammu and Kashmir: Kashmir valley receives snowfall pic.twitter.com/XAcTJgyBPAThe depth of snow in Gulmarg, a star attraction for tourists during the winter, was two feet. The health resort of Pahalgam, which serves as a base camp for the Amarnath Yatra, received 3.5 cm of snow and was chilling at minus 1.6C.
Meanwhile, the Jammu-Srinagar highway closed due to heavy snowfall.
Snowfall started on both sides of Jawahar tunnel, Shatani Nallah & Qazigund from 0330 hrs.
It is snowing heavily on National Highway continuously. Border Roads Organisation are on the job to clear snow on the road near the tunnel area.