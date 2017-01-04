© ATWOnline

One of the plane'sand the passengers had to beA video of the plane with the front of the body lying on the ground emerged online.The Aeroflot A321 jet, which was flying from Moscow, had seven crew members and 164 passengers. It stopped 150 meters away from the runway, Ruptly video agency reports. Emergency slides were used to evacuate the passengers. Following the incident, three people required medical help.The local transport prosecution office hasof the crash-landing, an official statement on their website stated. There is, a source in the emergency services told TASS news agency. "In other, better-equipped airports, the plane evacuation process takes from 40 minutes to three hours."Maria Shatokhina, who was on board the plane, shared with RT her account of what happened, and how she felt. "The landing was okay and on time, some passengers even started applauding. Then, theI was near the window, on row 17, near the wing. We stopped, and then theMany people - most of them children - were crying. One boy, just behind me, was telling his mother, 'Mum, it's fine, calm down, don't cry!'"Everyone stood up, there was no panic and no shouting. The only thing I heard was, 'evacuation.' Then, I got out to the inflatable slide. I sawI became really scared. It could all have exploded. I'm shaking with fear even now."