A small, rare earthquake has rattled Sydney, but Australian government officials are urging locals not to panic.The 3.9 magnitude quake was centred 16km south of Campbelltown and struck at 1.13am (3.13am NZT).According to Geoscience Australia, the quake would have been felt 56km from its epicentre.Local MP Jai Rowell told his constituents to remain calm.he said on Facebook.He reminded locals to report any damage or injury to emergency services. There are currently no reports of damage.Rowell said it was a good reminder to prepare for extreme events like earthquakes.Geoscience Australia senior duty seismologist Dr Jonathan Bathgate said.