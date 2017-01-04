A 3.9-magnitude earthquake hit south of Sydney.
A small, rare earthquake has rattled Sydney, but Australian government officials are urging locals not to panic.

The 3.9 magnitude quake was centred 16km south of Campbelltown and struck at 1.13am (3.13am NZT).

According to Geoscience Australia, the quake would have been felt 56km from its epicentre.

Local MP Jai Rowell told his constituents to remain calm.

"It is hard to believe that we have had an earthquake in Wollondilly but we have," he said on Facebook.

He reminded locals to report any damage or injury to emergency services. There are currently no reports of damage.


Rowell said it was a good reminder to prepare for extreme events like earthquakes.

The past two years saw a significant number of earthquakes across Australia and New Zealand.

"Recently things have been busier than usual, with nine magnitude five events since February 2015, including five in Queensland," Geoscience Australia senior duty seismologist Dr Jonathan Bathgate said.