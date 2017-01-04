© Northampton Weather / Twitter



Britain has been hit by its biggest earthquake in a decade - but no one felt it.The tremor struck the UK 100 miles off the coast of Scarborough, in the north east of England, shaking the depths of the North Sea. The British Geological Survey (BGS) confirmed that the 3.8 magnitude earthquake did occur.However, there are still no reports that it was felt on land.According to the BGS, earthquakes remain a relatively rare occurrence on land — but less so at sea.In 2015, two earthquakes in two days occurred in the UK, first in Hampshire and after in the East Midlands.Fracking, which involves blasting rocks underground with water, sand and chemicals to fracture rock to reveal gas was initially blamed for causing the tremor.But the blame swayed when anti-fracking group Frack Off said it was "unlikely."However, tremors that struck Lancashire in the north west of England in 2011 were blamed on fracking tests.