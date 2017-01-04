Christmas at the Cathedral of the Annunciation, Moscow
On December 29, 2016 the US government announced the decision to expel 35 Russian diplomats along with their families within 72 hours.

The U.S. Embassy in Moscow received 35 invitations for a Christmas party (celebrated on January 7) in the Kremlin for children of American diplomats, reports TASS.

— We appreciate the 35 invitations to the Christmas party at the Kremlin, — said the representative of the American Embassy, but he did not specify whether they will show up.

At the end of 2016, the Obama administration imposed new sanctions against Russia — this time for alleged hacker attacks during the elections.

Sanctions have been imposed on the leadership of GRU and FSB, along with expulsion of 35 Russian diplomats with their families.

However, the President of Russia Vladimir Putin has decided not to give a symmetrical response to the actions of the Obama administration.

While en route to Moscow the pilot of the plane with Russian diplomats had also announced Putin's invitation to the same party for their children.

KK: In his statement Putin reserved the right to retaliate pending Trump's actions after taking office, while stressing the focus on improving relations between Russia and USA.

Via Life.ru