A new human organ has been discovered hiding in the human digestive system. The mesentery's purpose isn't fully understood, but its presence could hold the key to treating digestive diseases.It was previously thought that the organ was an unimportant group of structures, but it has now been classified as one single organ, which connects the abdomen to the intestine.The discovery that the mesentery was a single structure was first made by Irish researcher J Calvin Coffey at University Hospital Limerick in Ireland in 2012.The organ's reclassification findings have been published in 'The Lancet Gastroenterology & Hepatology'.Medical students were taught about the mesentery's presence starting last year."The next step is the function," Coffey explained. "If you understand the function you can identify abnormal function, and then you have disease. Put them all together and you have the field of mesenteric science ... the basis for a whole new area of science.""Whether the mesentery should be viewed as part of the intestinal, vascular, endocrine, cardiovascular, or immunological systems is so far unclear, as it has important roles in them all," the study reads."Its effects are being investigated at haematological, immunological, endocrine, metabolic, and other levels... The functional unit of the mesentery is unknown, and whether a distinctive cell type is primarily responsible for its functionality should be investigated."