With shifting rainfall patterns and ground water amounts, the risk of flooding in the US is changing across the nation.Researcher are now warning theAfter analyzing data from streams and NASA satellites, the team discovered that the amount of ground water in the northern area of the US has increased.The University of Iowa engineers Gabriele Villarini and Louise Slater made the discovery by comparing data from 2,042 streams with satellite information gathered over more than a dozen of years by NASA's Gravity Recovery and Climate Experiment (GRACE) mission showing 'basin wetness,' or the amount of water stored in the ground.Uncovering the increased amount of ground water in the north means this area is at a higher risk of minor and moderate flooding.On the other hand, the southern and western portions of the country experienced a drop in the amount of ground water.However,'It's almost like a separation where generally flood risk is increasing in the upper half of the U.S. and decreasing in the lower half,' says Villarini, associate professor in civil and environmental engineering and an author on the paper, published in the journal Geophysical Research Letters.'It'sand we want to understand why we see this difference.'Some of the regional variation can be attributed to changes in rainfall; a study led by Villarini published last year showed theMore rainfall leads to more groundwater, a 'higher water base line,' Villarini explains.'The river basins have a memory,' adds Slater, a post-doctoral researcher and the paper's corresponding author.'So, if a river basin is getting wetter, in the Midwest for example, your flood risk is also probably increasing because there's more water in the system.'TheBut they believe it may be a result of rains being redistributed as regional climate changes.The researchers hope that their findings could revise how changing flood patterns are communicated.'The concept is simple,' says Villarini, whose primary appointment is in IIHR-Hydroscience, a branch of the College of Engineering.'We're measuring what people really care about.'