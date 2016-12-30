© AP Photo/ Wong Maye-E, File

An experimental brain-cancer treatment successfully eliminated tumors in a man's brain, according to a report in the New England Journal of Medicine50-year-old Richard Grady was diagnosed with a brain tumor known as a glioblastoma, or GBM tumor. The American Brain Tumor Association describes GBM tumors as "usually highly malignant," "[growing] rapidly," and "difficult to treat." Rare Disease Report writes that GBM tumors develop rapidly, and that the life expectancy for patients who develop a GBM tumor is 12 months, even with treatment. Grady received the typical treatment of surgery, radiation, and chemotherapy, but it proved ineffective and his cancer returned within six months.CAR-T therapy is usually used to treat bloodborne cancers, but doctors at City of Hope cancer center in Duarte, California, believe it may also be effective against solid tumors.Initially, CAR-T therapy had limited effectiveness for Grady. His tumors continued to grow and the cancer spread to his spine.Although Grady's cancer has since recurred, City of Hope neurosurgery chief Dr. Benham Badie has been very impressed with Grady's reception to the new therapy. Patients in his position typically live for only a few weeks, so Grady, to have lived for over a year and a half, is impressive.Grady is one of nine to be treated at City of Hope with CAR-T cells dripped directly into the brain via a tube."The most exciting thing about our study is that it proves a better treatment may be attainable," said study lead Dr. Christine Brown. She called the successes of their experiment against GBM tumors "unheard of."Co-author Dr. Stephen Forman called the research promising, suggesting that it could be used to treat a variety of cancers.City of Hope is only one of a handful of cancer centers in the United States studying the use of CAR-T as a treatment against solid tumors.