© Kristopher Raddler/AP



A powerful winter storm will unleash heavy, wet snow and howling winds across portions of New England from late Thursday through midday Friday, with blizzard conditions possible in some areas., the National Weather Service said. "This looks to be a high-impact storm with power outages and significant drifting issues likely," the weather service warned.The storm will cause "extensive travel disruptions" Thursday and Friday, AccuWeather said.A snowstorm is classified as a blizzard when it contains 35-mph winds and blowing or drifting snow that reduces visibility to a quarter-mile or less, with both conditions persisting for at least three hours.Lighter amounts of snow are forecast for western and central portions of Massachusetts and Connecticut.This is mainly a snow event for interior New England. The Boston and Providence areas won't see much accumulation, but winds could gust up to 50 mph. Most of the heavily populated Interstate-95 Northeast corridor south of Boston will likely see rain, according to the Weather Channel, which named the storm Fortis.In the West, heavy snowfall will hit the higher elevations of the Washington Cascades, along with the mountains of northern Idaho and western Wyoming, the weather service said.