Dale Mabry Highway in Tampa was shut down Wednesday morning by what police say was a naked man running in the road and jumping on cars., who was acting erratically, running around and jumping on cars in the roadway. The incident began at approximately 5:36 a.m. near Dale Mabry and Spruce Street.FOX 13's Ken Suarez was there Wednesday morning, and reports 10 cruisers on the scene, blood in the street, and a car with bloody hand prints on it.Steve Hegarty of the Tampa Police Department told FOX 13 that the man had banged his head against the windshield of one car so hard that the glass broke and his head bled.The unidentified man was transported to the hospital, butThe area of Dale Mabry at Spruce and Columbus remained closed until just before 9:30 a.m.