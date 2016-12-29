© John Seb Barber/Flicker

At least twelve people were killed after a car rolled down the ravine in Peru's southern region of Ayacucho, local media reported.The incident occurred on Tuesday when a car with 16 passengers fell 300 meters (about 984 feet) into the abyss, the driver was reported missing, according to La Republica newspaper.Police forces and firefighters arrived at the scene, while three injured people were taken to a local hospital, the newspaper said. The reason for the incident is under investigation.According to preliminary data, the driver lost control of the car.