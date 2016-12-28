As many as six people from Takimpo, Buton District, Southeast Sulawesi, were struck by lightning during their vacation on Monday, December 26, 2016.Buton Police Chief, Comr. Andi Herman, said that the incident happened when the six tourists were going on a trip on top of Kampung Lama Takimpo Mountains. At around 15.30 Central Indonesian Time, the sky suddenly turned dark and rain fell heavily, which was followed by the strikes of lightning."Suddenly there was the thundering sound of lightning and rain. At the same moment, six of the victims were struck by lightning," Andi Herman said on Tuesday, December 27, 2016.All of them then fell down to the ground. The people around immediately came to help them and carried them down from the mountains and went to the hospital."But on their journey to the hospital, two of them, Abdul Malik and La Muhlidin, were announced dead. Meanwhile, four others are still in critical condition at the hospital," Andi said.The two casualties were then brought home to Pasar Wajo Districts.