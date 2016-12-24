© Lucas Jackson / Reuters

US President-elect Donald Trump opened the floodgates for mockery and criticism after agreeing with the Russian leader's assessment of the Democrats' attempts to blame the 2016 election on external factors instead of accepting it with dignity."There are attempts by the Democrats and the current administration to blame their failures on external factors. The Democrats didn't just lose the presidential election, but the House and the Senate as well. Did I do that as well? They need to learn to lose with dignity," the Russian President said.A barrage of criticism erupted on Twitter in response, with social media users calling the next US president a traitor, embarrassment, and Kremlin puppet.Earlier in the day, Trump spoke warmly about the "very nice" holiday letter he received from the Russian president, which expressed hope for renewed cooperation between Moscow and Washington after the change in management.