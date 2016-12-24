Over 100 hostages from the Syrian Arab Army, mostly young men between the ages of 18-25, were summarily executed by the jihadist rebels prior to their departure from the Sukkari and Bustan Al-Qasr districts of east Aleppo.
"These massacred soldiers were comprised of men that were captured by the jihadist rebels over a four year span in the Aleppo Governorate; they were unable to smuggle their hostages from the Sukkari School, so they chose to execute them instead," the SAA officer added.
Comment: Warning: disturbing photographs below.
Some reports indicate that a large number of the executed soldiers were beheaded before the jihadist rebels left; this could not be verified by Al-Masdar.
The Syrian Arab Army's High Command demanded the release of these soldiers before the jihadists departed from east Aleppo; however, the latter denied having any hostages.
Comment: An eye-opening report from liberated Aleppo about the massacre (warning: disturbing images):
Ziad Fadel reports: