"Your father is ruining the country," lawyer Daniel Jennings Goldstein snapped at the future first daughter as he boarded the morning flight at John F. Kennedy International Airport.
Comment: First president to ruin the country before even taking office? Hardly: US markets surprise with record highs in post-election rally
"Oh my God, this is a nightmare," a witness quoted Goldstein as saying, the New York Daily News reported "They ruin the country and now they ruin our flight."
"Why is she on our flight?" Goldstein added. "She should be flying private."
Comment: Sounds like Goldstein is doing the best job he can at actually ruining America. Is he such a precious snowflake that sitting in the same space as a woman who has done nothing to him constitutes a "nightmare" and "ruins" his flight? Get over yourself, you thin-skinned reprobate. We thought the U.S. was a free country? And the fact that she's flying coach says a lot. In fact, after this tantrum, Ivanka is coming across a lot better than you, Mr. Goldstein.
JetBlue personnel then escorted Goldstein off the flight.
Goldstein's husband, identified as Hunter College professor Matthew Lasner, insisted Goldstein did nothing to warrant being booted from the flight.
But just an hour earlier, Lasner admitted that Goldstein was intent on "harrass(ing)" Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner, the Daily Mail reported. Lasner took to Twitter to declare: "Ivanka and Jared at JFK T5, flying commercial. My husband chasing them down to harass them. #banalityofevil."
"The decision to remove a customer from a flight is not taken lightly," JetBlue said in a statement.
Passenger Marc Scheff sat in front of Ivanka Trump on the flight. In a Facebook post, he wrote that the flight was delayed because Trump and Kushner boarded first. Scheff wrote that Goldstein "didn't accost [Ivanka] directly."
"He did not yell," Scheff added. "He was also not what I would describe as calm. Agitated maybe. His husband behind him was very calm. His son is adorable and sharply dressed."
Goldstein is an employment lawyer in Brooklyn and graduated from Wesleyan University and from UCLA School of Law.
Goldstein reportedly worked for the U.S. Mint in San Francisco until 2012.
The couple bought a 1,100-square-foot apartment on Brooklyn's Columbia Heights waterfront in 2013.
According to his Twitter page, Lasner is a professor of urban studies and planning at Hunter College. He is a Harvard graduate and the author of a number of books, including "High Life: Condo Living in the Suburban Century."
Comment: He sounds insufferable.
Lasner is an outspoken advocate of liberal causes. He marched against Donald Trump and called him a fascist.
He has also referred to "American apartheid" in his tweets about equal housing.
Comment: So ironic it's boring.
Lasner deactivated his Twitter account Thursday after the storm erupted.
Snowflake is right. And to top that off he had a meltdown. Oh the irony!