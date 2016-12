Remember when Democrats slammed Donald Trump for suggesting there was voter fraud during the election campaign?Wonder what they have to say about Detroit reportedly casting 782 more votes than it has voters.President-elect Trump won the state of Michigan, 47.5 percent to 47.3 percent, according to results submitted to the Michigan Secretary of State, the Detroit Free Press reported But former Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton left Trump far behind in the city of Detroit, where she won 95 percent of the vote.Must be hard to face the double humiliation of cheating and still losing and realizing that voters "cheated a lot harder for Obama."