A massive sinkhole opened up in a State College neighborhood, leaving dozens of residents without water. Monday, crews remained on scene to clean the mess and repair the damage.The State College Borough Water Authority said the hole was. It formed on Brittany Drive in the Park Forest neighborhood. The authority doesn't know exactly what caused the sinkhole to open becauseCrews will repair four pipes underground - the sewer line, sewer laterals, water main and water service line.The Water Authority said water was restored to the 21 homes affected by the incident around 3:00 p.m. on Monday. Those homes will remain under a boil water notice until Wednesday.Neighbors who were home when the sinkhole formed said they didn't hear anything, but did see water flowing down the street in that area earlier in the day.A portion of Brittany Drive will remain closed while crews patch up the sinkhole.