© WJAC

A massive sinkhole opened up in a State College neighborhood, leaving dozens of residents without water. Monday, crews remained on scene to clean the mess and repair the damage.

The State College Borough Water Authority said the hole was 50 feet wide and 25 feet deep. It formed on Brittany Drive in the Park Forest neighborhood. The authority doesn't know exactly what caused the sinkhole to open because everything underground was completely washed away when they arrived on scene Sunday.

Crews will repair four pipes underground - the sewer line, sewer laterals, water main and water service line.

The Water Authority said water was restored to the 21 homes affected by the incident around 3:00 p.m. on Monday. Those homes will remain under a boil water notice until Wednesday.

Neighbors who were home when the sinkhole formed said they didn't hear anything, but did see water flowing down the street in that area earlier in the day.

"We saw a whole bunch of brown, muddy water flowing down the street and when we came up, it's right across the street from us, we saw it just flowing out of a lump on the ground," Nevin King, who lives nearby, said.

A portion of Brittany Drive will remain closed while crews patch up the sinkhole.