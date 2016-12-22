© SkywatchTam



© SkywatchTam



the moonbow which caused rainbow colors

© SkywatchTam



These glowing iridescent clouds were photographed by SkywatchTam over Trinidad, Colorado in the night of the December 12, 2016. Yes,He explains: 'I went outside at around 530 MST on 12/13 to catch a glimpse of some meteors andI watched this phenomenon until about 6am when the initial light from the sun started to come and the colors were gone. Thank you!!'These haunting clouds look like nacreous clouds to me.Sky watchers sometimes report seeing rainbow colors within clouds. These colorful clouds are called iridescent clouds. When you see a cloud like this, you know there are tiny ice crystals or water droplets in the air. Larger ice crystals produce solar or lunar halos, but tiny ice crystals or water droplets cause light to be diffracted - spread out - creating this rainbow-like effect in the clouds.