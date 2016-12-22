© Amanda Lucidon/The White House
Michelle Obama is looking forward to getting her "anonymity" back.

The first lady complained in an interview that aired Monday night with Oprah Winfrey on CBS that her biggest sacrifice while Barack Obama served as president was giving up her ability to be anonymous.

But soon, she believes, that'll change.

"You know, there's nowhere I can go in the world and just sit at a table and have a cup of coffee and watch the world," Obama said in what is expected to be her final sit-down interview.

Oprah doubted Obama will get her anonymity back — but the outgoing first lady was insistent.

"Yes, I am. Now it's all gonna change," Obama said at the White House.

The politician's wife also said that she wouldn't be running for office.

"That's one thing I don't do. I don't make stuff up. I'm not coy. I've proven that. I'm pretty direct," Obama told Oprah.

"If I were interested in it, I'd say it. I don't believe in playing games. It's not something I would do," she added.

The first lady also said the recent election "was challenging for me as a citizen to watch and experience. It was painful."

Still, she said she and the president are supporting President-elect Donald Trump's transition because "it is important for the health of this nation that we support the commander-in-chief."

She added that the same thing wasn't done for her husband, but "this is what's best for the country."

The Obamas will remain at the White House until Inauguration Day on Jan. 20.