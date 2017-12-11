Comment: Well, Angela, the Russians have made it safe for the refugees to return home... so what's it going to be?
Over a million of asylum seekers arrived in Germany last year. Many of them fled hostilities and poverty in North Africa and the Middle East, specifically the nearly-five-year-long war in Syria.
"We expect that once peace has returned to Syria and Islamic State has been defeated in Iraq - that you will also go back home with the knowledge you have acquired here," Merkel said at her party's meeting in the northeastern town of Neubrandenburg.
Merkel pointed to the Geneva refugee convention that, she said, set the initial period during which a host country is required to give refugees protection at three years. The chancellor cited Germany's experience with Yugoslavian refugees, most of whom returned to their homeland after Yugoslav Wars ended.
Merkel's government has been under pressure over its open-door policy toward refugees after a series of sexual assaults on women by asylum seekers hit German cities on New Year's Eve.
Refugees? Most of the migrants are NOT refugees. From 3000 applications only less than 7% is from Syria, one minister recently gave some data. And this is with knowledge that there are not genuine Syrians amongst people who hold genuine Syrian passports. The real refugees are not a problem. The economic migrants, which should be named fraudsters, are a problem. In a sense they prey on real refugees, and should be treated like dangerous predators.
Damn propagandist, Merkel and the rest of it. I'm also surprised there are so many propagandist articles on SOTT recently, because they are clearly biased and play to the tune of PTB. The term "refugee" is overused in them to a level of farce.