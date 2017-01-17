One of the hotels is the five-star Imperial Marhaba. The Interior Ministry at least 27 people are dead, foreigners among them.
Gunfire reported at scene of tourist hotel, local radio at site reporting multiple victims in Sousse #Tunisia— Patrick Markey (@PatrickMarkey2) June 26, 2015
DERNIERE MINUTE - Tunisie : des tirs devant deux hôtels à Sousse, au moins 7 morts http://t.co/XMJwT33WkM pic.twitter.com/QmJs3QW9Xy — Le Monde (@lemondefr) June 26, 2015
According to @Jawhara_FM the terrorist was wearing a police uniform as a disguise #Tunisia #Sousse — AhmEd Hamza (@ahmedhamza87) June 26, 2015
BREAKING: Interior Ministry says 27 killed in Tunisia beach attack, mostly tourists. — The Associated Press (@AP) June 26, 2015
#Tunisia: "Gunshots on the beach, mass panic here. Confusion rife. (@ El Mouradi Palm Marina in Sousse, Gouvernorat de Sousse)" @garypine — Ian Geldard (@igeldard) June 26, 2015
Witnesses say they were first told to leave the beach and lock themselves in their rooms, and later to gather in the lobby.
The hotels are in the tourist complex of Port El Kantaoui, some 10 km off the city of Sousse in central Tunisia.
British tourists barricade themselves into their hotel rooms after gunfire on Tunisia beach http://t.co/KxHzAFSTPg pic.twitter.com/K2IWC7rSFu — Sky News (@SkyNews) June 26, 2015
Photos showing at least two dead bodies and a suspected gunman killed by security forces are circulating the web.
WARNING: Graphic content below
Not verified, picture of dead gunman and tourist in sousse tunisia pic.twitter.com/YE6e2GjKA3 — John Hearson (@londonboyjohn) June 26, 2015
UPDATE: Gunmen have carried out a terrorist attack on a Tunisian hotel, Reports of many casualties. pic.twitter.com/ZtLZK7eXgM — Israel News Flash (@ILNewsFlash) June 26, 2015
#Tunisie: au moins 19 morts dans l'attaque à #Sousse http://t.co/qBJGY1mdmt pic.twitter.com/C7WqUhkyMw — lyonne_fr (@lyonne_fr) June 26, 2015
Sousse is one of Tunisia's most popular beach resorts, which attracts tourists from Europe as well as neighboring countries.
The North African country has been on high alert since Islamist gunmen attacked the Bardo museum in the capital of Tunis in March killing 22 people including foreign tourists. Islamic State militants claimed responsibility for that attack.
Oh yea, disarming law abiding citizens is intelligent. Sheeple to the slaughter pens.