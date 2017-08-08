Remembering the 08.08.08 Georgia war: Forerunner to today's proxy war against Russia via Ukraine
war080808.com
Fri, 08 Aug 2014 03:53 UTC
6 years ago today, Washington's puppet regime in Georgia, led by the psychopathic Mikheil Saakashvili, launched unprovoked attacks against civilian targets in the disputed territory of South Ossetia. Western media didn't pay the slightest bit of attention until Russian tanks entered South Ossetia and forced the Georgians back to Tbilisi, at which point it became a major media event and the false official narrative that 'Georgia attacked by Russia' was established and has endured to this day.
As this documentary shows, Georgia in fact attacked Russia, and did so with the help of NATO military personnel, NATO weapons and equipment, NATO 'counter-terrorism' training, and a green light from Washington. In fact, fighters from the Ukrainian National Defense Forces (UNA-UNSO), set up by NATO, supplied snipers and other military personnel, the same organization that would later become instrumental in orchestrating the coup d'etat in Kiev and today's bloodshed against ethnic Russians in Eastern Ukraine.
Also available to watch on YouTube.
Check out the documentary producers' website to learn more about the film, and to watch it in German, Russian or Spanish.
Reader Comments
Well, war is the most profitable business for the U.S. , there's no doubt about it and we are all against it. There's a counterpoint though. We are becoming slowly but steadily a space tribe and when we get "out there" we 'll run into some heavy s***t. Who's going to play the defense role for planet earth then ?
My God, this was a forerunner to today's war against Russia indeed. The Ukrainians used their BUK systems to shoot down Russian planes back in 2008! Guess whose filthy paws were all over Georgia and South Ossetia. The same players as we see today and their same tactics.
For people who wish to know more about the history of Russia and its neighbours this is a must watch video IMO. I also watched The Unknown Putin on YouTube and a short clip about psychopath Lenin who instigated a holocaust against his own people.
It is high time that we learn the truth. Thank you so much, Sott, for making these videos available to us.
BTW, JFK also spoke about the suffering of the Soviets during one of his speeches which is to be found in the video series 'Evidence of Revision'.
Only truth and empathy can lead the way.
Why would you think Lenin considered Russians as people of kin?
psychopaths
Thanks for filling me in here. Don't know what i was doing back then,
but surely not paying enough attention to reality!
Pathos
Iraqi War Diaries in which slaughter of one's fellow man was followed by "Nice" This video was equally if not more shameful and repulsive and.to hear the "soldiers" hoot as they murder innocents made my stomach turn. Anger, sadness and true Pathos is what I and all true humans feel when watching.
Where are those losers that did such atrocities? How many still roam the streets of every NATO country? How many committed suicide? How many are rapists, pedophiles or worse, cops?
I was selling a Kilim on Ebay that I bought at a garage sale and needed to research said rug and see what other sellers were selling theirs for and came upon a seller in North Carolina that stated in their listing that they acquired their Kilim(spell?) while traveling in the Caucus Mountains "Odd" I thought ,to travel to such a remote part of the World. Then I saw the other items he had listed were high end tactical gear ,scuba diving equipment ,specialized black out sunglasses, mountain climbing equipment and various related items. I felt a dread and disgust yet , at the time, knew not why. Now I know.
Losers pathetic losers.
You know, the more I know Russia, the more I Love Russia and the Russian people.
And we all know that Putin is so fine!
a must watch video
All, should watch this video
